Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Honored To Attend Special Olympics Opening Ceremony

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Jay Sorrentino recently represented the Sheriff’s Office at the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Special Olympics New York.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office courtesy of Jay Sorrenino loading...

The games were held in Syracuse on February 25 and 26.

About 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches took part in the Winter Games, competing in six different sports.

Sorrentino was asked to participate because he took part in the polar plunge and put together a team for the Oneida County PBA. This year, the Oneida County PBA won the Plunge cup, raising over $4,000 for the Special Olympics.

He was unable to attend to the actual games, but he says during the opening ceremony, there's a lot of positive energy. Sorrentino says the athletes work very hard to get to where they are and with the support of their coaches, families, and volunteers you can definitely see the pride in the athletes faces.

“Seeing all the athletes overcome and succeed at their sport, shows me that you can overcome anything life throws at you,” said Sorrentino, “The athletes don't let their disability define them, it's just a small part of who they are. They are some really amazing people. Being the parent of a special needs child myself, while it can be challenging, they also teach you so much. You learn to roll with the setbacks and the bumps in the road”

Congratulations to the athletes on their amazing achievements and for inspiration with their motto – “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.

