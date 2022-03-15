Sunday was National K-9 Veterans Day.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team took time to recognize their fellow brother and sisters and thank them for their service.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office began its K-9 program in 1983.

The Sheriff’s Office maintains three K-9 teams, made up of a uniform Deputy Sheriff and a dog.

Canines are acquired when they are between the ages of one and two years old.

The canine and his handler complete 360 hours of training before becoming certified.

Once trained, the police dog becomes the deputy's partner on patrol and the dog can effectively protect the deputy.

The canines have a working career of about eight years, and a life expectancy of twelve years.

The Sheriff's Office dogs are trained to detect marijuana, hashish, cocaine, crack-cocaine and heroin.

The K-9 Teams are also utilized frequently by the Correction Facility and local schools for building-wide drug searches.

A number of the dogs are trained for explosive detection. The dogs are able to detect dynamite, C4, nitro and numerous other substances of which explosives are constructed.

A K-9 Team handler and his dog must complete specialized training each month. When off-duty, a canine lives with his handler as a friend and family dog.

The Sheriff’s K-9 Unit has three dogs, "Kal," “Enzo” and "Natalie.”

"Enzo" is certified to detect various types of drugs, not including marijuana, K9 "Kal" is trained in Explosives Detection and "Natalie" is used for Narcotics Detection and Community Relations.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

Utica Zoo Hosts Their Annual Animal Bracket Challenge Take a look at the bracket for yourself! A link to vote for the animals is available below.