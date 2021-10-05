There are so many food icons that we celebrate in October in Upstate New York. Apple pies, apple cider, homemade cheeses, apple fritters, fudge, grape pie, and others. They just seem to all roll together in one big sweet treat celebration.

Harvest suppers abound in the region. Soups, stews, and hearty drinks show up for their spotlight, and who can resist maple candy. Or anything maple, really.

But apple cider donuts? Now you are talking!

There are a hundred places cranking out hot, apple cider donuts everyday. Some are at cider mills, others are at farm stands, others are at bakeries on Main Street. They are all good and it would be a fool's errand to try and declare a definitive "best" cider donut in the state. But we do have out favorites.

For this writer, give me a cider donut from Adams Fairacre Farms in Kingston. They are perfection. And the ones at the Fly Creek Cider Mill are pretty awesome too. And the Cider Mill in Endicott? I've had my share of those donuts too. So you see, it's hard to pick the best, but not that hard to pick our favorites.

Here is a list of 17 top quality, mouth-watering, "I'll have two, please" cider donut places in the Upstate region. From the Hudson Valley to the North Country and out through the Finger Lakes, nobody makes an apple cider donut quite like we do in Upstate New York.

Go for it!