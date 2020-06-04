NY Residents Might See Another Stimulus Package?

There's a possibility we may see more COVID relief. How likely will we see it and what will it look like?

Though many Americans received their stimulus checks in mid April there is still a large number of people specifically here in the Hudson Valley who have not received their checks yet. Some had funds directly deposited into their account, others received a paper check and others have reported getting a pre-paid debit card.

Will we see another stimulus package from the federal government?

The last stimulus was part of a 2 trillion dollar package called the CARES act. The senate is reviewing proposals for another round of stimulus money.

According to CNBC, there are a few proposals up in the air about another stimulus check or checks. Some are pushing for another round of $1,200. One option backed by Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris would ensure a guaranteed $2,000 a month for people with an income of under $120,000.

Should we expect to see more money hit our bank accounts?

According to Forbes, there is no solid proof that we will see any money soon but the senate may vote on another bill that may include stimulus money some time this month.

