Sometimes what happens in your own home, doesn't stay in your own home. A Henrietta resident recently called the police after he observed his neighbor dancing naked.

The Democrat & Chronicle reports that on Friday May 11th, a man was in his own backyard outside with his dogs when he observed his male neighbor dancing naked in front of a large glass window. Apparently this wasn't the first time that this has happened:

The victim states this is an ongoing problem that happens on a nightly basis. Deputies identified the suspect and he admitted to dancing naked in front of his bedroom window as part of a workout routine.

This neighbor has four prior arrests for public lewdness. He was released on appearance ticket.