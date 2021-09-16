Being Teased by Norm Macdonald Left Courtney Thorne-Smith ‘Giddy’

Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith admitted she was “giddy” after getting roasted by Norm Macdonald on Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

The memorable moment took place in 1997. Macdonald, who was a regular on O’Brien’s show, had been the first guest of the night. When Thorne-Smith came on next, the Saturday Night Live comedian slid down the couch, but still remained heavily involved in the conversation.

After discussing her departure from the hit TV series Melrose Place, Thorne-Smith began talking about her upcoming film, Chairman of the Board -- notable because of her co-star, Carrot Top. It was at that point that Macdonald gleefully began diving in. "If it’s got Carrot Top in it, do you know what a good name for it would be? Box Office Poison,” the comedian declared during one of his many zingers.

Video of the segment has been all over social media lately, following Macdonald’s unexpected death. Looking back, Thorne-Smith revealed the experience was a career highlight -- even though a project she was promoting was the butt of Macdonald’s jokes.

Watch Norm Mcdonald and Courtney Thorne-Smith on 'Late Night With Conan O'Brien'

“When Norm took over, I’m like, ‘Oh, thank you, God and Norm Macdonald.’ It was a blessing,” the actress confessed to Vanity Fair, noting that she “was not thrilled” to be promoting Chairman of the Board in the first place. “Look—had I thought that Chairman of the Board was my path to an Oscar, I might have been offended. I did not. [Laughs] So it was a joy to be teased about it.”

Thorne-Smith further explained that she was already a Macdonald fan prior to that night, which made the experience “extra super thrilling.” “I loved his take on things,” the actress admitted. “When you’re a fan of a comedian and they make fun of you, is there anything better? It’s just heaven, ’cause you’re in their joke. They may be laughing at you, but it doesn’t matter, ’cause you’re in that moment with them.”

More than 20 years later, Thorne-Smith still enjoys looking back on the experience. “You know those great nights you go out with your friends and you start laughing and you can’t stop, and you have that satiated feeling? That’s how I felt,” she revealed. “I didn’t expect to have an amazing time, and I had an amazing time. That’s what I walked away with; just giddy with how much fun it was. I had a ball.”