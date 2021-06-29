The struggle to find staff is real. Restaurants are operating at reduced hours, businesses are closing certain days of the week. Now there's no swimming at popular beaches and pools due to the lack of lifeguards.

Swimming is off limits at Hinckley Reservoir because there aren't any lifeguards to patrol the beach. So if you're looking to cool off this summer, especially during the recent heatwave hitting Central New York, you'll have to look somewhere else. There are designated swimming areas available at some New York State Department of Environmental Conservation facilities. "Based on staffing, some of these facilities may have limited swimming hours and/or days," the DEC announced. "For the safety of our customers, swimming will only be permitted when a lifeguard is on duty."

Beach hours are posted at all facilities with swimming but you're advised to call before heading to the beach just to make sure.

Swimming may be a no-go at Hinckley Reservoir but you can still get in the water. Canoe, kayak, and small rowboats can access the Reservoir from the beach. "Paddlers should use caution on this water," warns the DEC. "Due to its size and east-west orientation, high winds often create large waves. The water also receives heavy use by motorboats. Paddlers should stay close to the shore during periods of high winds."

There are plenty of other places in New York to get wet and cool off during a day trip to the beach, including Verona Beach State Park. You can also visit a number of splash pads in Central New York.

