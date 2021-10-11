New York’s First U Pick Hemp Farm Has 8,000 Plants to Pick From

Mover over apples and pumpkins. This Fall you can pick your own hemp at New York's first U-pick hemp farm in Central New York.

Ananda Farms in Fulton, New York is opening up their fields for U-pick hemp. Stop by the farm any day between 9 AM and 6 PM until October 23 to pick your own hemp. There are over 8,000 plants to choose from. "Whether you're cutting by the branch or whole plant, there will be a plethora to pick from," Ananda Farms shared on Facebook. "This is a family-friendly, educational experience with hemp tours."

Sarah Stenuf is the Founder, CEO, and Head Cultivator at Ananda Farms. She works with experienced farmers and a spectrum of legal experts, industrial hemp experts, botanical processing experts, and marketing specialists to ensure optimally achievable compliance, optimal quality and consistency, and effective brand exposure.

Stenuf is also an Army veteran who gives discounts to all veterans, first responders, seniors and medical marijuana patients. Plus, 10% of all proceeds from the U-Pick hemp will be donated to the non-profit Veteran’s Ananda in order to continue to provide free support, care, and rehabilitation to our nation's veterans, first responders, and their families.

Ananda Farms is located at 69 Wilcox Road in Fulton, New York.

Don't want to pick your own hemp? Ananda Farms has plenty of products you can choose from and they all can be purchased online and shipped right to your home. Learn more and buy your hemp products at Anandafarmsny.com.

