New York State Police Fill Time Capsule

New York State Police not only paid tribute to fallen troopers this past week, they also decided to fill a time capsule with photographs, reports and other information so it would not be forgotten.

State police placed a time capsule behind a monument for fallen members at their annual Memorial Day services outside the front entrance of the Troop D headquarters in Oneida.

State police submitted items throughout 2017 "in a collective effort to compile a historical cache of goods and information," he said. "A few members took time to draft letters, in hope of same being read by family and relatives in the future.""

According to Syracuse.com , items were placed inside a waterproof fiberglass time capsule, with instructions to future generations to not open it until at least the year 2067.