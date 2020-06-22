Talk about some big wood. WNYT reports that a bizarre rift between one New York state resident and his town over a workshop eventually lead to his arrest for displaying of offensive sexual material.

The Wilton, New York man reportedly had lived at his current home for ten years. WNYT says the man wanted to build a workshop on his property though officials in the town of Wilton didn't feel it was up to code. The man says he's tried reaching out to the town, though they've ignored his requests.

He figured he's get their attention.

So, the man did what good neighbor would do in this situation and decided to place a seven-foot penis carved out of a pine tree on his front lawn. He even set up a sign encouraging people to take pictures of it.

WNYT says that troopers showed up Thursday saying they got a complaint. So, he moved it to the back yard, only for it once again return to his front lawn. That's when he was arrested.

It's just a giant piece of wood. You think about going to a park and there's a statue of a little boy peeing or there's a marble statue of a bare-breasted woman.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen says it's about "protecting children". The Wilton man says he plans to fight the charge and feels it's his First Amendment right to display the giant wood on his property.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: