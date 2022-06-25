New York State Fair Announce Addition to Concert Lineup! Like the 80’s?
As promised the New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few.
If you like 80's Rock you must be thrilled with Foreigner, Tesla and Night Ranger coming to Syracuse to perform this Summer. You won't be disappointed by today's announcement either!
Great White, the band known for their cover of the Ian Hunter song "Once Bitten Twice Shy" will be performing at the New York State Fair this August. You can count on them playing their famous cover, which became a huge hit for the band in 1989. Great White will perform on the Chevy Court Stage at 6PM on Thursday, August 25th.
Fairgoers will rock the night away with Great White,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. Historically, 80s rock and the ‘hair band genre’ does very well among Fair fans, and we love Great White’s high energy.
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Let's see who else is coming to the fair and all around the Capital Region.