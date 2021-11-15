New York Politician Plans to Change Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Name

The Mario M. Cuomo Bridge may soon have a new name.

Get our free mobile app

Many Hudson Valley residents have voiced displeasure after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo renamed the Tappan Zee Bridge after his father, the governor of New York State.

In 2017, Andrew Cuomo renamed the bridge to honor his late father, Mario M. Cuomo.

Getty Images

The newly built bridge was named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Some residents were upset Tappan Zee was removed from the bridge's name. Tappan is the name of a Native-American sub-tribe who occupied the area and Zee is Dutch for sea, referring to the early Dutch settlers, according to Assemblymember Thomas J. Abinanti, Assembly District 92.

Getty Images

The Westchester County politician has introduced a bill to rename the bridge.

Photo courtesy of Governor Cuomo's Office

Abinanti is willing to comprise with the name change. His bill will allow for Cuomo to stay in the bridge's name, but also add Tappan Zee to the name.

Cuomo's Office

The bill renames the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge. It would also rename the Welcome Center at the Westchester Landing for the bridge the Governor Malcolm Wilson Welcome Center.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

The bill is in its early stages. It's currently in the Assembly Committee.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York