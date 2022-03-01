New York Parents Accused of Leaving Child in Car Alone so They Could Ski

One thing I think we can all agree on is that if you have kids, you should never leave them unattended in a car for any period of time, not to quickly run into the store and definitely not so you can go skiing.

That's what police in Vermont are accusing two parents of doing a few weeks ago at the popular Killington Ski resort. According to News 10, the Killington Police Department is accusing 21-year-old Katelynn Brent, of Hampton, New York, and 29-year-old Cory Ahern, of leaving their child unattended in their car while they went skiing at the resort that they both work at.

Back on February 8th police were notified that a child was reportedly left unattended in a car in the ski resort's parking lot while the parents were allegedly skiing. Before police could respond to the parking lot officers found the vehicle traveling on a local road and pulled the car over to investigate.

Once the car was pulled over police reported that Katelynn was driving and they suspected that she was under the influence of alcohol. After running tests police say that her BAC was 0.101%, well above the legal limit to operating a vehicle. She was then arrested and questioned about leaving her child who was also in the car she was driving alone in the car.

Both Brent and Ahern denied that they left the child in the car unattended and while investigating, police found that they both had ski passes contingent with their employment at the resort. Police then turned to the Killington Resort management to assist them to figure out if the couple used those passes at any time that day to access any ski lifts. Police determined both had both accessed loading lift gates 10 times during the day on February 8th.

Once given this information police said that Ahern and Brent both admitted to leaving their child alone in their car while they were skiing, saying they did check on the child immediately after each "run."

Both suspects were charged with Cruelty to a Child and Brent was additionally charged with DUI, both are due back in court at later date. Police also confirmed that the incident was reported to the Vermont Department of Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services.

