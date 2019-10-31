Just how many of these so called flying objects that defy scientific explanation are reported across the state? How does New York rank compared to other states?

The database from the National UFO Reporting Center has some of the numbers from 2019, and according to these reports, New York is pretty high up the list when it comes to strange, unidentifiable things in the sky. In fact, New York is fifth in the entire country.

So far for 2019, New York has had 4,814 reported sightings. According to the database, the most recent was at 5:33 a.m., October, 2 in Oceanside, when "cigar shaped" objects were spotted for about 30 seconds.

Of course, many of these reports can be explained with more down to Earth answers. Perhaps they are commercial or military aircraft? A star in the night sky? Spotlights or other lights emanating from someone's property? Or maybe a drug lab exploded somewhere?

Still though, it is quite interesting to look at these reports and their descriptions. What state had the highest number or sightings? California, with 13,811, followed by Florida, Washington, and Texas. Pennsylvania was seventh, with 3,999. New Jersey was 14th (2,387).