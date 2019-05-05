New York Actually Had To Pass Legislation Over Lemonade Stands

Some say New York has too many laws that meddle into our lives. Whether you may fully agree or not. this next story will have you shaking your heads.

Recent legislation was passed that had to specify permits for something as seemingly innocent as a child's lemonade stand. Why? it all started last summer when a state health inspector shut down a 7 year-old child's lemonade stand in Ballston Spa . According to WENY, it all had to do with permits. One might not expect a kid that young to carry a permit, let alone even be aware of such laws to begin with, but we guess that's besides the point.

CBS says that some vendors at the Saratoga County Fair, which was running across the street at the time, had complained about the boy's stand.

The case drew widespread attention and criticism, and the matter would eventually go all the way to Albany. Governor Andrew Cuomo got involved and allowed the lemonade stand to remain open.

The new bill would exempt anyone 16 or younger from having to carry permit to run any kind of stand. WENY says the bill passed the Senate health Committee earlier this week, and will now be voted upon.

