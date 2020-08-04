New Hartford Mom Warns Others After Camera Catches Would-Be Thief

A New Hartford mom is issuing a warning after her security cameras caught what looks like someone trying to get into her vehicle in the middle of the night.

Earlier this week, we told you about a woman who was out running on Woodberry Road when she was followed by a man in a black Honda Accord, who showed her an obscene movie on his phone after he asked for directions. That's not the only suspicious activity taking place in that area.

Stephanie Mathias says her home security camera caught what looks like someone trying to gain entry into her vehicle in the middle of the night.

Fortunately for Mathias, her car doors were locked. Her experience is a good reminder for all of us to lock our cars, even if they're parked in the driveway. Another homeowner on Glen Street says he caught the same person on his security camera.

There are steps you can take to keep your vehicle safe: