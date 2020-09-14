Need Sleep? PepsiCo Has Their Own Drink To Help Your Snooze

You don't normally associate a sugary soda like Pepsi with a good night's sleep, but the company who brought you Pepsi just might have a sleep aide for those feeling the stress of today's crazy world. So, what is it?

Doctors have observed many who can't seem to sleep at night, especially during he middle of a pandemic. CNBC is reporting that PepsiCo is releasing a new drink called Driftwell, that contains some of the same amino acid found in green tea, black tea, and some mushrooms. Some studies have said this can help you relax and sleep better at night.

CNBC says the drink will be served in 7.5 ounce cans, and should be available by early 2021.

Stress and mental health have received a lot of attention amid the pandemic, as many have had to cope with social isolation, quarantine, unemployment, and financial hardship. All have been contributing factors in lack of sleep.