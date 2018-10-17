Motley Crue surprised many earlier this year when it was revealed that the members of the band were recording new music. There was some concern amongst fans about new material being recorded for the upcoming biopic, The Dirt , which centers on the band's history, but Nikki Sixx has attempted to assuage any fears of how it may fit in with recent tweets.

During a recent Q&A with fans online, Sixx offered, "You can trust us these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing."

He later commented again on the new music stating, "Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new @MotleyCrue and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds."

What that surprise will be remains to be seen, but principal production on the film commenced back in February. Daniel Webber (Vince Neil), Machine Gun Kelly (Tommy Lee), Douglas Booth (Nikki Sixx) and Iwan Rheon (Mick Mars) were cast as the four members of the band, with Tony Cavalero, Rebekah Graf, Levin Ramblin and David Constabile also cast as members of the Motley Crue universe. Jeff Tremaine is directing The Dirt biopic.

In other Motley Crue news, Sixx also addressed the latest snubbing of the band by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band was among many harder rock acts left off the ballot for consideration, but Sixx appears to have taken it all in stride.

"I understand fans get upset when their favorite bands don’t get noticed by the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. But honestly it’s not that big of a deal. I mean if it happens that would be great for all including the fans but if not it doesn’t taint a career full of great music," stated the rocker.

