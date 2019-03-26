More Sausage Recalls After Metal Found in Kielbasa

There seems to be a run on sausage products being packaged with some type of foreign matter. This marks the 3rd month in a row the USDA has issued a food recall for this problem, this time it's a New Hampshire company's Kielbasa.

North Country Smokehouse is recalling approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items after consumers complained about finding metal in the product. Here's what to look for:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA”

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA”

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA”

The products have the establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA.gov

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. Government officials will release more specific retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled. Consumers are warned not to eat the meals, either throw them out or return to the place of purchase.