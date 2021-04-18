Mom Throws Away Son’s Toys After He Refuses To Clean His Room

Is this good parenting or no?

If you have any kids at home, when it comes to disciplining them when they miss behave can be a touchy subject. The age old argument of whether to spank them or not has been talked about many, many times, and I'm not here to head down that road, but what would you do if this happened to you?

A mom posted a video on social media the other day where she threw away her son's toys because he refused to clean his room. The mom, Tabatha was struggling with her five year-old son to clean his room. She told him a bunch of times to pick his things up and he said, "No, YOU clean it, Mommy." How did mom respond? She went and grabbed a large trash bag, gathered up the toys and threw them all away.

As the resident parent on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, I will say that what mom did here takes "stones". I will commend her on actually following through with her threat. I've learned the hard way that if you tell your kids a consequence and have no plans on following through with it, you might as well just say nothing.

We got a call from a mom who told us that she thought this was kind of bad parenting. She explained, instead of throwing the toys away, she made her kids bag up their toys and they went to a Hudson Valley children's home and she had her kids donate the toys to kids that would respect them. BRILLIANT! She said now her kids always think of the kids that don't have a lot and every year after a birthday or holiday they make a family donation of toys that the kids don't play with anymore.

What do you guys think? Call or text us anytime through the Wolf app.

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys