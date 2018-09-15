Metallica have been diligent about giving back to those in need, especially in recent years where they've worked with local food banks while on tour to feed the hungry. With the band's "WorldWired" tour supporting 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct back in motion, so are the donations. Case in point: the $10,000 check they presented to the North Dakota Great Plains Food Bank during their September 8 stop in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

"Thank You to Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation! They donated tickets and a collection of their studio albums to our volunteers and tonight presented the Great Plains Food Bank with a check for $10,000 That is enough to supply 30,000 meals to help those in need. Thank you for your work in the fight to end hunger," reads an exclamatory post on Great Plains Food Bank Facebook page. They also shared a photo of the band presenting the over-sized check, which can be viewed below.

Generosity is echoed elsewhere in the Metallica family as well. One year ago, Ray Burton , the father of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton , revealed that he has been donating his son's royalty earnings to music scholarships at Castro Valley High School, Cliff's alma mater.

The next stop on the "WorldWired" tour comes tomorrow (Sept. 11) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Metallica have a number of dates scattered between now and March of next year see all of their dates here .

66 Most Important Moments in Metal History