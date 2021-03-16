A Utica man is recovering after being shot several times near the intersection of Mohawk and Eagle Streets on the city's east side.

Police say officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call of 'shots fired' just after 9:10 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, police say they found several spent shell casings and began canvassing the area.

Officials say officers finally got a call that a gunshot wound victim was at a residence on South Street, several blocks from where the shooting actually took place.

When police arrived at the residence, they learned the man had been shot several times in the stomach and arms. Officials learned the man had indeed been shot in the area of the initial 'shots fired' call and he was immediately transferred to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Utica Police Major Crimes Unit is now in charge of the investigation and they're asking the public for any information whatsoever. You can call them to submit a tip at 315-223-3556.