Look Inside Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina’s in New Hartford

Fast-casual and super-fresh Mediterranean food is now available in New Hartford.
Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's is opening on Monday, March 1, in the former Five Guys/ Wing Stop location on Commercial Drive. The new restaurant will have the same large Zeina family presence as their Varick Stree location. They have also hired about 20 high school and college students to help run the second location.
Lafa Manager, Elias Zeina, says he's excited to offer healthier, lighter, and customizable Mediterranean food like pita wraps and bowls versus the traditional Lebanese fare you'll find on the Zeina Cafe menu. Here's how it works.
Choose your base:
- Grain bowl: with rice pilaf or brown rice
- Pita wrap: with large warm pita
- Salad bowl: with shredded romaine lettuce or mixed leafy greens
Choose a protein:
- Chicken Shawarma: antibiotic-free chicken / yogurt / signature spices
- Steak Shawarma: top sirloin / garlic / signature spices
- Lamb meatballs: ground lamb / onions / parsley
- Falafel: organic chickpeas / garlic / herbs
Choose toppings:
- Shredded romaine
- Mixed leafy greens
- Tomato & cucumber salad
- Quinoa tabouli
- Onion parsley mix
- Red cabbage slaw
- Diced cucumber
- Crumbled feta
- Kalamata olives
- Pickled onions
- Pickled cucumbers
Finish with a spread, sauce, or dressing:
- Taziki
- Lemon herb tahini
- Red pepper sauce
- Lafa vinaigrette
- Toum (garlic whip)
- Classic Hummus
- Spicy Hummus
You can order ahead at eatlafa.com or get quick counter service with freshly made grab-and-go items. The restaurant itself is capable of seating up to 20 customers at one time.
The food you will love to eat and will make you feel great. Coming March 1, 2021, to 4666 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Zeina hired Interior Designer Linda Fake for a new layout using fabulous fresh materials. She also brought in local artist Ryan Clement who painted a beautiful mural inside the restaurant.
We LOVE Ziena's Cafe and can't wait to try Lafa Mediterranean! Hurry up and open already!!! LOL!
