Fast-casual and super-fresh Mediterranean food is now available in New Hartford.

Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's is opening on Monday, March 1, in the former Five Guys/ Wing Stop location on Commercial Drive. The new restaurant will have the same large Zeina family presence as their Varick Stree location. They have also hired about 20 high school and college students to help run the second location.

Lafa Manager, Elias Zeina, says he's excited to offer healthier, lighter, and customizable Mediterranean food like pita wraps and bowls versus the traditional Lebanese fare you'll find on the Zeina Cafe menu. Here's how it works.

Choose your base:

Grain bowl: with rice pilaf or brown rice

Pita wrap: with large warm pita

Salad bowl: with shredded romaine lettuce or mixed leafy greens

Choose a protein:

Chicken Shawarma: antibiotic-free chicken / yogurt / signature spices

Steak Shawarma: top sirloin / garlic / signature spices

Lamb meatballs: ground lamb / onions / parsley

Falafel: organic chickpeas / garlic / herbs

Choose toppings:

Shredded romaine

Mixed leafy greens

Tomato & cucumber salad

Quinoa tabouli

Onion parsley mix

Red cabbage slaw

Diced cucumber

Crumbled feta

Kalamata olives

Pickled onions

Pickled cucumbers

Finish with a spread, sauce, or dressing:

Taziki

Lemon herb tahini

Red pepper sauce

Lafa vinaigrette

Toum (garlic whip)

Classic Hummus

Spicy Hummus

You can order ahead at eatlafa.com or get quick counter service with freshly made grab-and-go items. The restaurant itself is capable of seating up to 20 customers at one time.

The food you will love to eat and will make you feel great. Coming March 1, 2021, to 4666 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413.

Zeina hired Interior Designer Linda Fake for a new layout using fabulous fresh materials. She also brought in local artist Ryan Clement who painted a beautiful mural inside the restaurant.

Look Inside Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's in New Hartford

