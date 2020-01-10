List Says Utica Among 10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York

A list circulating on social media says FBI statistics put Utica among the top ten most dangerous in New York State.

The list, published by Only in Your State cites another article from RoadSnacks, puts Utica as the #9 most dangerous in New York.

The Top 10 are:

Buffalo Niagara Falls Binghamton Schenectady Rochester Watertown Albany Johnson City Utica Syracuse

Honestly, we don't buy it. We'd like to see the specific statistics they're using to make this determination.

Utica Police Chief Mark Williams tells WKTV he can't be sure of the accuracy: "It's hard to say because I don't know what stats they used. Did they use just part one offenses, or part one and two? I will tell you this much, I know that they ranked us ninth, but we're also the largest city in New York State absent New York City."

Utica more dangerous than Syracuse? Do you feel unsafe in Utica? Let us know at beth@lite987.com or download our app and text us your thoughts.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app