Today is the grand opening of a dog park in Oneonta, NY which has been a long time in coming. Over the years, it had been proposed many times and then the ball really only started to move toward it back in late August of 2019 when the City of Oneonta’s Operations, Planning and Evaluations Committee (OPEC) agreed to let City Manager George Korthauer, along with Parks and Recreation and Engineering to explore the costs, size, and possible locations.

Needless to say, it was approved and constructed in Neahwa Park, in an area behind the large picnic pavilion and near the skateboard park. Many area resident dog lovers have been watching the progress of the dog park and wondered when it would be opening. Today is that day!

According to the City of Oneonta Parks and Recreation Department, the dog park will be a fun, new place for area dogs to recreate and enjoy running around freely, off-leash. The dog park will be open during daylight hours through the fall but when winter comes, the park will be closed and then reopened in the spring. If you have questions about the dog park call the Recreation office at (607) 432-0680.

Today, the community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 pm at the dog park. It's guaranteed to be an event filled with excited dogs, eager to meet new, furry friends.

