Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Mourns Death of His Ex-Wife

Legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has announced the tragic death of his ex-wife, Patricia Ecker.

According to various sources, Page was married to Ecker — who was a model and a waitress — from 1986 to 1995. The couple had a son, James Patrick Page III, who was born in April 1988.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic death of Patricia,” Page wrote in a social media post. “My thoughts are with her family through this difficult time.”

“My son James is a strong, brave, intelligent man and he has all my love. I ask that you respect us all at this incredibly hard time.”

Shortly after Page’s marriage to Ecker, the guitarist married Jimena Gomez-Paratcha, divorcing the Brazilian — who he fathered two children with — in 2008. Page has been in a relationship with actress and poet Scarlett Sabet since 2014.

No cause of death has yet been announced. We’d like to send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Patricia Ecker and the Page family.