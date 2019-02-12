Metallica are the kings of the Bay Area and with this $12 million mansion on the market, Lars Ulrich shows that he had pretty much been living like a king with this lavish home complete with a panoramic view of the San Francisco bay and a lot more inside.

The home in the Tiburon Hill Estates is no longer owned by Ulrich and is controlled by a trust. It is not being sold under traditional market listings and is viewed as a "pocket listing."

The 13,000 square foot mansion features six bedroom, nine bathrooms (six full, three half), five fireplaces, an underground basketball court that doubles as a squash court, a recording studio, library and a six-person sauna. In total, there are over 25 rooms and the house sits on a 20,000 square foot lot.

The bay windows (getting maximum use of their name) feature an unobstructed view of the bay area, including the Golden Gate Bridge.

See photos of Ulrich's former home below

