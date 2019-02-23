Joe Satriani Taught Kirk Hammett + Steve Vai How to Shred

In January, legendary guitarist Joe Satriani sat down with Ryan J. Downey for an interview in front of an audience at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles to shed light on everything from his beginnings as a failed drummer to how he taught Kirk Hammett and Steve Vai how to shred.

Things got a little emotional when Satriani explained why some of his best songs took over a decade to write, and he also revealed that despite popular belief, he's actually not all that into sci-fi. We picked some of our favorite moments from the interview and compiled them for your viewing pleasure above.

If you're interested in checking out the full interview, you can do that below.

Satriani released Beyond the Supernova , a limited-edition box set based on a documentary charting his 2016 and 2017 tours. The movie, which had its world premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival in October 2017, was directed by Satriani's son ZZ.

Aside from the DVD, the box set includes two CDs featuring the soundtrack, plus 10 bonus tracks, a USB stick shaped like Satriani's guitar with digital files of the movie and music, five guitar picks, a set of guitar strings and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Joe and ZZ.

Beyond the Supernova is limited to 1,000 numbered copies. You can order it now at Satriani's website .

Additionally, Satriani will release a set of early demos from his first band, Squares, this spring. Squares – Best of the Early 80’s Demos arrives via the guitarist's own Strange Beautiful Music label April 5. Get more information here .