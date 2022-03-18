JEEPERS! What Mystery Needed Solving in Kingston?

Oh no, Scoob! It looks like we have another mystery on our hands.

Once again, the infamous Hudson Valley Mystery Machine was spotted zipping around the Hudson Valley. This time, in Ulster County.

Scooby-Dooby Do, Where Are You?

On March 17th, 2022, Facebook user Jeffery Lewis shared a photo of the Mystery Machine parked in the Kingston Plaza. No word yet on what exactly the Mystery Machine was investigating, but we confirmed with Lewis that Shaggy and Scooby were not in tow.

This isn't the first time we've seen the famous van around town. It has been spotted several times over the years, especially in the Walden area.

What could the team be investigating? Is it one of the many Bigfoot and UFO sightings or ghostly encounters in the Hudson Valley? Or maybe they're taking a look at the frightening gas prices?

Whatever it may be, we're happy they're here!

Who's Behind The Hudson Valley Mystery Machine?

If it's not Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby behind the wheel, who is it? We're not too sure. One could say it's a... mystery.

Hudson Valley Pop Culture Hot Spot

The Mystery Machine isn't the only pop-culture-themed vehicle that's been seen in our neck of the woods. The Family Truckster, made famous by National Lampoons Vacation, has been spotted in New Paltz, Kingston, and even the Middletown Christmas parade!

Correct me if I'm wrong, but back in the 90s in Poughkeepsie, there used to be a replica of the Ghostbuster's Ecto-1 driving up and down Route 9. It looked a little like the one pictured below, but I believe it was black?

Lyft Ghost Mode, In Partnership With Sony And "Ghostbusters" Donald Bowers loading...

Again, my childhood imagination might be playing tricks on me but I could have sworn it was an actual thing.

Have you ever seen any of these fun vehicles cruising around town?

