Top‑Rated Hudson Valley Resort Teases Exciting Surprise

Social media allows us to connect with others and learn about what’s going on in the area.We can get excited about something fun coming to a Hudson Valley resort.

This top-rated, Sullivan County resort made an announcement on social media which is teasing something in the future.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark Announcess Upcoming Release



The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is located in Monticello and known for being a popular destination within the Catskills.

They explained that this resort is,

“The USA’s most modern, state-of-the-art, indoor waterpark, 324 exquisitely designed suites and a fantastic new lodge experience set right in the mountains”

They take pride in being a place where the entire family can visit. I would think that this destination would be a great escape during the winter months in New York state.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark offers slides, a climbing wall and monster golf as well. There’s also the option to host parties at this Sullivan County, NY resort.

This Sullivan County, NY Resort Highlights Exciting News



The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark made a post on social media. They highlighted,

“The Life of a Kartrite guest... something is unlocking on 08.26.2025.”

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark knows how to keep us on our toes. While we all can brainstorm on what they will feature, social media users were guessing in the comments section.

New York State Social Media Users Guess What This Resort Will Feature



There were 14 comments on the Facebook post from The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark about this announcement. New York state social media users commented,

“A new slide?!? I wonder what it is” “Whaaattt!!! Let me know if I should be there” “Our stay start that day, hopefully is available for our vacation. ”

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark responded back to this feedback. They explained that they couldn't spill the beans but guarantee it’s going to be a surprise.

Be sure to follow them along on this exciting journey. There will be an update posted here once we find out!

