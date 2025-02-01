Important Safety Tips For New York Drivers During Snow Squalls

There's one thing we can agree on, the weather in New York state can be unpredictable.

The New York State Thruway Authority and The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services have shared helpful information with residents about how to stay safe during winter.

They've included suggestions behind why New York state drivers shouldn't use cruise control in certain weather conditions. Some New York state drivers may not be aware of what to do during a snow squall within the state.

We'll see what we can do to be safe during snow squalls in New York state.

Which Conditions Should New York Driver Never Use Cruise Control In?



The American Automobile Association (AAA) provides drivers with roadside assistance. They are also known for being an insurance company and travel agency.

AAA explained that drivers shouldnt use cruise control in rain, snow and other weather conditions. They explained that using cruise control during certain weather conditions won't allow the system to properly maintain an ongoing speed of the vehicle.

When roads are wet, it's important to not have cruise control on because a high speed could allow the vehicle to hydroplane when it's near water.

AAA continued to share that ice and snow could be considered as "low traction surfaces". These surfaces may cause a vehicle to spin or skid if using cruise control.

They also recommend drivers to not use cruise control on any roads that appear to be slippery.

Important Winter Driving Safety Tips New Yorkers Forget



The NYSDOT advised drivers to slow down especially when it's snowing. They also recommended drivers to not crowd any of the New York State snow plows so that they have enough room to clear roads.

The NYSDOT continued to share that residents should have emergency kits in their vehicles including flashlights, water supplies and blankets. It's also important to clear vehicles of snow and ice before driving.

Important Safety Tips For New York Drivers During Snow Squalls



On January 28, 2025, the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services shared helpful information on their Facebook page. The New York State Thruway Authority shared this post on their page too.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services explained,

"Slow down, turn on your headlights, and keep a safe distance between vehicles. Check road conditions at 511ny.org."

They mentioned that New York state residents should stay focused and alert with weather updates, forecast information and travel conditions during the winter.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services also included that New York state drivers should try to delay travel on roads until snow and snow squalls stop. They also recommend that drivers should slow down and be sure to have their headlights on during wintry conditions.

Lastly, The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services remind drivers that they should stay in their lane on roads to make sure that there's enough distance between them and the car that's in front of them.

More information can be found with The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services.

Do you have any recommendations for New York state drivers? Tell us more below.

