What Is The Old Farmer’s Almanac Prediction For Spring 2025?

New York state residents have been commenting on how we've had frigid temperatures this winter. Almost everyone I chat with mentions how they're looking forward to warmer weather.

I've been counting down the days until Spring since Fall started, haha.

Although I love all four seasons within New York state, I personally thrive in the warmer months filled with sunshine, fresh air, birds chirping and plenty of greenery.

I was excited when I found the Spring 2025 prediction from the Old Farmer's Almanac.

What's The Old Farmer's Almanac?

I've been watching The Old Farmer's Almanac's predictions for years. They shared that,

"An almanac, by definition, records and predicts astronomical events (the rising and setting of the Sun, for instance), tides, weather, and other phenomena with respect to time."

Mainly known for their weather predictions, The Old Farmer's Almanac dates back to the 1790's and assists farmers who grow their own food and others who are interested in the sun, moon and stars.

Travelers, gardeners, fishermen and more can explore their helpful tools in their books, on their website and on social media. The Old Farmer's Almanac is also the oldest almanac within the country and is still made in the USA. They also have poems, puzzles and more.

What Did The Old Farmer's Almanac Predict For Spring 2024?

The Old Farmer's Almanac shared their weather predictions for Spring 2024 last year. They included,

"Spring as a whole has the potential to be warmer than normal across much of the U.S., with some exceptions."

The Old Farmer's Almanac explained that Spring 2024 would be "above-average March temperatures" and a dry month within the East Coast.

What Do Social Media Users Think About The Prediction For Spring 2025?

No matter what The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts for this upcoming spring, I'll be happy to just experience any sort of warmer temps after this winter.

Recently, The Old Farmer's Almanac shared their Spring 2025 prediction on social media.

"Spring is coming!!! 🌷And with a new season, comes our Spring 2025 Weather Predictions for the U.S.! 🌤️"

Those who follow The Old Farmer's Almanac were able to leave their guess in the comments section of the post about spring. They shared,

"We’ve gone over 160 days without water here in the southwest. I’ll believe it when I see it the rain that is." "I don’t mind a warm and wet summer here in New Jersey" "👏👏warm and dry"

What Is The Old Farmer's Almanac Prediction For Spring 2025 For The Northeast?

The Old Farmer's Almanac is giving us something to look forward to during the cooler months. They shared,

"The U.S. spring outlook predicts warmer-than-normal temperatures for most of the country."

They also explained that weather observers can take a look at their map of each state. The Old Farmer's Almanac shared,

"As the above map reflects, much of the country will experience more rainfall than usual."

The Old Farmer's Almanac shared helpful information for The Northeast

"Temperatures will be warmer than average, especially in April. "

They included that we can see an average amount of precipitation in April and below average in May 2025. For more info from the Old Farmer's Almanac, be sure to visit their website and follow them on social media.

What is your spring prediction for this year? Tell us more below.

