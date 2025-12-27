It’s the most wonderful time of the year! During the holiday season, we get to spend time with our co-workers, friends and family. We come together to celebrate the holiday season and all that it has to offer.

In New York state, we have a lot of places that highlight this festive season. We can participate in local tree lightings to outdoor light shows and exciting events that show us the true meaning of the holiday season.

Also in the month of December, we welcome the winter solstice.

Here’s What We Know About Winter Solstice In New York State



Winter solstice has begun!

News 10 ABC included that it’s possible for the winter solstice to take place between December 20 and December 23 each year. In 2025, this new season started on December 21.

On this day, the Old Farmer’s Almanac made a post on social media. They shared this on the first day of the winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac explained that on this day we saw the,

“Fewest hours of sunlight throughout the year”

Due to this, it was also known as the shortest day of the year.

Here’s When We Will See More Daylight In New York State

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explained when we will see more daylight within New York state. They explained that since we have reached the winter solstice, we will now experience the days being longer, woohoo!

I love the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s positivity. They also highlighted that since winter has begun,

“Which means... it only gets brighter from here!”

Here’s What The First Day Of Winter Looked Like New York And Other States

Within New York state, it's been chilly with plenty of snow and some sun. On The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s Facebook post, social media users were sharing their feedback about the first day of the winter solstice.

In the comments section, users were spreading holiday cheer and including the weather where they were located. Some of the feedback from this post included,

“Sitting out on the patio in Las Vegas this morning and the temperature is 53°.” “Not in Texas it’s still summer” “Um okay it’s 77 degrees here” “We are having blizzards and -35 temps”

Additional social media users highlighted that during the week of Christmas, they will experience temperatures in the 70s within North Carolina.

In Canada, a social media user included a picture of their view with snow on the ground.

New York state residents are looking forward to warmer temperatures and sunnier days ahead. Thankfully, we can also look forward to seeing more daylight each day this month!

Let’s go, spring! :)

Which season is your favorite to experience in New York state? How did you celebrate the winter solstice? Tell us more below.

