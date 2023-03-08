First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt Lands Heads Up on 2023 Quarter

Do you collect coins? Did you ever start collecting the state quarters when you were a kid? Remember those maps that you had to fill in? You would patiently wait for the next state to be issued, then you had to go to the bank or to the grocery store and hope you received quarters in your change, just so you could fill up your map.

In 2022, there was a new program that began with the United States Mint, the American Women Quarters program. How does someone get on the face of the quarter and which 5 women were selected for the honor for their 2023 quarter release? Keep reading.

How does one get selected to be on a part of the American Women's Quarter program?

Franklin D And Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images loading...

According to the US Mint website, The Secretary of the Treasury selects the honorees following consultation with the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus. In order to come up with the list of women to then select, the public was invited to suggest candidates before the program began in 2021.

When will the Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, from Hyde Park New York, quarter be released?

Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images loading...

Mrs. Roosevelts' quarter will be released in the summer of 2023. The other 4 women who have been selected to be on the 2023 American Women's series are:

Bessie Coleman

Jovita Idar

Edith Kanakaʻole

Maria Tallchief

In case you were wondering the women will be on on side and the obverse (or other side) of the quarter will be George Washington.

