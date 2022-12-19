It’s Christmas week, and that guarantees plenty of two holiday traditions: traveling and eating. If you’re taking to the skies out of New York, you may think that security restrictions rule you out of bringing any dishes to Christmas dinner or deny you the joy of leftovers. TSA wants you to know that isn’t true.

AAA estimates that 113 million Americans are traveling for the holidays this year, and almost half of them will be flying. This is a 20 percent increase from 2021 and a 4 percent raise from the last pre-COVID holiday travel season.

TSA-Approved Christmas Dishes

Holiday Travel Ahead Of Thanksgiving Clogs Airports And Highways Getty Images loading...

Although you may not want to be sitting next to the guy that brings a whole turkey onto the plane, a surprising amount of food is allowed on flights in the US. A TSA release says as holiday food goes, “If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

Also, this might be handy to know - you can bring the pan you cooked the food in on the plane. If you bring these dishes on the plane with you, I hope you have more willpower than me. I’d probably be digging in before the Captain managed to turn off the ‘fasten seat belt’ light.

What Christmas foods can go in your carry-on

Turkey Prices At Record High This Thanksgiving Season Getty Images loading...

Meats (turkey, ham, etc.) frozen, cooked, or uncooked

Stuffing and/or dressing Canva loading...

Stuffing/dressing

Green Bean Casserole Canva loading...

Casseroles

Eating a bite of cheesy macaroni and cheese KoriKobayashi loading...

Mac ‘n Cheese

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Fresh fruit and vegetables

European Christmas Cookies Getty Images loading...

Cookies, cakes, and pies

What Christmas foods have to go in checked baggage

Cranberry sauce Canva loading...

Cranberry sauce

A gravy boat Canva loading...

Gravy

A Glass of egg nog Canva loading...

Egg Nog

Canned vegetables Canva loading...

Canned fruit or vegetables (canned in liquids)

Canva Canva loading...

Preserves, jam, and jelly