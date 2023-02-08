Eggs were just the beginning. As prices already skyrocket due to inflation, some household staples in New York are in danger of going "out of stock" in 2023. From your favorite beverage, to cooking supplies, to produce. you may want to keep an eye on shelves for these products.

13 Food Shortages Expected In New York Grocery Stores In 2023 Thanks to war, weather, supply chain problems, or politics, these 13 common food items are forecasted to disappear from shelves this year as costs rise dramtically.