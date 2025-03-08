Big Changes For ‘Mega Millions’ Game In MA, NY In 2025

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight is more than a billion dollars. This is probably gonna happen more often in 2025.

The price of a Mega Millions ticket is going up in the new year. Starting in April, one play of Mega Millions will cost you $5.00. This is more than double what the current cost of a ticket is now, $2.00.

Mega Millions started in 1996 as "The Big Game" and was offered in just six states including Massachusetts. New York joined in 2002. Now the popular lottery game is played in 45 states. The price increased from $1.00 to $2.00 a ticket in 2017.

What changes now that a Mega Millions ticket is $5.00?

bigger jackpots

faster growing jackpots

With the updated game, every non-jackpot win will be multiplied by up to 10 times. If you match all five white balls, you could win $10 million. -wwlp.com

I always wondered how many tickets were purchased on the day of the jackpot. The Massachusetts State lottery says that 70% of the tickets to Mega Millions are purchased that day, so it can be tough to predict jackpot amounts.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $1.6B in August of 2023 by a single winner in the state of Florida.

In Massachusetts you cannot remain anonymous if you win the lottery.

The highest jackpot in Mass. history

The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history. -masslive.com

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,000,000.

