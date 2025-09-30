Everything Costs More Than Ever In This Part Of New York
Living in this part of New York is now far more expensive than anyone imagined.
As inflation continues to crush Americans, the nation’s most expensive cities are only getting worse, and one place in New York is the most expensive place to live in America.
Inflation Continues To Crush New Yorkers
New data from the Council for Community and Economic Research highlighted the most expensive places to live in America. The list was crafted by looking at prices 265 urban areas, including housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services.
Rent was the largest factor behind inflation in August, according to the August Consumer Price Index report.
Top 5 Most Expensive Places To Live In America
5. San Francisco, California
4. Orange County, California
3. San Jose, California
2. Honolulu, Hawaii
1. Manhattan, New York
New York City Is The Most Expensive Place To Live In America
It might not come as a surprise, but the new report from the Council for Community and Economic Research shows Manhattan is officially the most expensive place to live in the United States.
The average apartment rent is $5,735 a month, while the average home price is a whopping $2.95 million.
It gets worse. Everyday essentials are also sky-high.
- Health care runs nearly 50% higher than the national average.
- A doctor’s visit costs 38% more.
- Transportation is 20.9% above average.
- Even basic goods and services are nearly 30% more expensive.
While tech hubs like San Francisco and San Jose still dominate when it comes to home prices, Manhattan takes the crown as the overall most expensive city in America.
