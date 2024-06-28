Upstate New York Bridge Renamed After Trooper Killed 22 Years Ago

A fallen New York State Trooper is being honored 22 years after he was killed in action.

On Thursday, New York State Police officially dedicated a bridge in honor of a fallen trooper.

Bridge Over New York State Thruway Renamed After Fallen Trooper

Officials dedicated the overpass on Charley Hill Road over Interstate 87 in the town of Schroon as the “Trooper Lawrence P. Gleason Memorial Bridge.”

Gleason was killed in action on February 11, 2002.

“Today we dedicate the Trooper Lawrence P. Gleason Memorial Bridge to honor the life and sacrifice of Trooper Lawrence P. Gleason, a brave and selfless public servant. Tragically, while responding to a call for help, Trooper Gleason was mortally wounded in the line of duty. He was a hero who gave his life protecting others,” NY Assemblyman Matthew Simpson said.

Born And Raised In Hornell, New York

Trooper Gleason was born and raised in Hornell, New York. He graduated from Hornell High School in 1991. He attended SUNY Alfred and later graduated from Alfred University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

He joined New York State Police in late 2020, graduating from the police academy in May 2021.

Trooper Killed In Essex County, New York

Gleason responded to a complaint from an Essex County woman who said her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a knife.

While inside the woman's home, the ex-boyfriend fired three shots into the building. On bullet struck Trooper Gleason in the back. The bullet went through his body armor.

He died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

“Trooper Gleason’s commitment to his duty and his ultimate sacrifice remind us all of the dangers faced by our law enforcement officers every day. He was not just a trooper but a son, a soon-to-be husband and a cherished member of our community. To Larry and Rosemary Gleason, and to all of Lawrence’s family, we extend our deepest gratitude and respect,” Simpson concluded.

