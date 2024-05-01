Unsolved New York Murders: Cops Want Help Solving 34 Recent Homicides

Police across New York State need help as they continue to investigate 34 unsolved homicides. Can you help?

News broke this week about human remains that were found in the Hudson Valley.

Human Remains Found In Putnam County, New York

At first, many assumed the remains, found in Putnam County, belonged to a Robin Murphy, a Hudson Valley teen who was murdered about 30 years ago.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

It's unclear who the remains belong to, but police determined the remains don't belong to Murphy. CLICK HERE for more information on the remains.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

After reporting on the remains, I wondered how many murders remain unsolved across the Hudson Valley and the rest of the state. Turns out, sadly, it's a lot.

Cold Case: Unsolved Murders In New York State

NYSP NYSP loading...

Police released a lot of information about each murder in hopes you can help. If you have time, police would like you to look through the below photos to see if you can help.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Unsolved Murders In Ulster, Orange, Dutchess, Putnam Counties

A number of the murders, or clues in a murder happened in the Hudson Valley, including in Beacon, New Windsor, Kingston, Newburgh and Wallkill.

Unsolved Murders: Capital Region, North County, Brooklyn, New York City, Long Island

Canva Canva loading...

Other unsolved murders are from New York City, Brooklyn, Long Island, the Capital Region and the North County, to name a few.

Other homicides happened in the Capital Region, North County, Brooklyn, New York City, Suffolk County, Plattsburgh, Raybrook, Seneca County, to name a few.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Assistance in locating any of the individuals identified below would be appreciated," ew York State Police states. "If you have relevant information, send an e-mail message to New York State Police CrimeWatch/Crime Tip. Please include your name, address and telephone number."

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

28 New York Hospitals Earn D Grade For Patient Safety