The 10 Things You “SHOULDN’T” Listen To While Driving In New York
A new study revealed some of the most distracting things to listen to while driving.
A spokesperson from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about its study regarding the most distracting audiobooks to listen to while driving.
"Audiobooks are growing in popularity, with searches for 'best audiobooks for road trips' soaring 275% in the past quarter worldwide. From the latest book to go viral on TikTok to classic novels, driving playlists are quickly filling up with audible reading material," Nationwide Vehicle Contracts stated in an email.
If you aren't listening to music, audiobooks or podcasts are a great way to pass the time in your car. My grandparents used to love listening to books on tape during their long drives from Florida to New York and just the other day my parents suggested my brother download some audiobooks for his 1.5-hour commute to work.
But, turns out there is a limit to which people can comfortably listen and take in information without it becoming distracting.
How Many Words Per Minute Is Distracting For Drivers?
Experts say that 150 to 160 words per minute (WPM) is the "upper range at which people can comfortably hear and vocalize words."
Audiobooks that are over 150 to 160 WPM are "considered distracting as it requires more concentration due to the high volume of words being spoken per minute."
Distracted Driving is a Leading Cause of Accidents.
The Nationwide Vehicle Contracts searched the WPM for the 50 most popular audiobooks on Spotify to reveal the most distracting ones.
Below are the 10 most distracting audiobooks.
“It’s important to be fully focused when behind the wheel for both your safety and those around you," Director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts Keith Hawes said. "Your attention needs to always be on what’s happening on the road. If you are caught driving without due care and attention, most states allow law enforcement to issue a traffic citation for distracted driving.”
