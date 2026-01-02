New York Just Banned More Everyday Items: How It Impacts You

As of January 1, 2026, New York State has expanded the list of products you can’t sell or distribute across the state.

Experts say this will affect businesses and consumers across the Hudson Valley and the rest of the state.

New York’s Banned Items List Gets Bigger In 2026

The changes are part of a broader waste‑reduction push aimed at cutting pollution and limiting single‑use plastics that have long littered our communities and waterways.

These new rules will change what you see on store shelves and in service settings up and down the Empire State.

Restaurants, convenience stores, grocery shops, and lodging providers throughout our region will need to adjust what they stock and how they operate

Styrofoam Coolers and Food Containers

New York State previously banned disposable polystyrene foam food service containers. The ban includes foam cups, plates, trays, and packing “peanuts.”

Now the ban gets larger.

As of January 1, no covered food service provider, manufacturer, or retailer will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute expanded polystyrene foam containers designed for cold storage, including coolers, ice chests, and similar products.

Goodbye Tiny Plastic Toiletries in Hotels

In another change taking effect Jan. 1, small single‑use plastic bottles of personal care products, things like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotions, will be banned in hotels, motels, boarding houses, and similar properties with fewer than 50 rooms.

The reason for this change is that these tiny bottles are symbolic of waste. They are often thrown out after one use and end up in landfills or as microplastic pollution.

The expanded restriction is meant to encourage refillable or reusable options and cut down on needless trash from hospitality stays.

