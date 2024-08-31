Nearly 50 Colleges Across New York Best In America
A new ranking, based directly on students, is giving high praise to many schools in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State.
The Princeton Review reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that a number of colleges from New York are highlighted as some of the best colleges in America.
On Tuesday, The Princeton Review, "one of the nation’s leading education services companies" released it's 2025 "Best College" rankings.
“The colleges we profile are truly a select group: they constitute about 15% of America's four-year institutions, Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Rob Franek stated.
Unlike other rankings that are based off academics, institutional data or college administrators' opinions, The Princeton Review's rankings are based off opinions from actual students.
Students complete an 89-question survey about their school.
Students rated their professors, administrators, financial aid, campus amenities, school services, and other aspects of life at their colleges. The most important factors are quality of life and academics.
Colleges From New York Named Best In America
Colleges from the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region, New York City and across the state made the list.
Below are the colleges in New York that were highlighted:
Albany State University of New York - University at Albany
Alfred Alfred University
Annandale-on-Hudson Bard College
Binghamton State University of New York - Binghamton University
Bronx Fordham University
Bronxville Sarah Lawrence College
Brooklyn City University of New York—Brooklyn College
Canton St. Lawrence University
Clinton Hamilton College
Elmira Elmira College
Geneseo State University of New York at Geneseo
Geneva Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Glen Cove Webb Institute
Hamilton Colgate University
Hempstead Hofstra University
Ithaca Cornell University
Ithaca Ithaca College
Kings Point United States Merchant Marine Academy
New Rochelle Iona University
Barnard College
City College of New York of The City University of New York
City University of New York—Baruch College
City University of New York—Hunter College
Columbia University
Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts at The New School
New York University
Pace University
The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Potsdam Clarkson University
Poughkeepsie Marist College
Poughkeepsie Vassar College
Purchase Manhattanville University
State University of New York - Purchase College
City University of New York—Queens College
St. John's University
Riverdale Manhattan College
Rochester Nazareth University
Rochester Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester University of Rochester
Saratoga Springs Skidmore College
Schenectady Union College
St. Bonaventure St. Bonaventure University
Staten Island Wagner College
State University of New York - Stony Brook University
Syracuse Le Moyne College
Syracuse Syracuse University
Troy Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
West Point United States Military Academy
