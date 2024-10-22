Experts: These 15 Cars Will See A Massive Price Drop In New York

Are you ready to hit the road in the Empire State in a brand-new car? Experts say these vehicles will see a major price drop.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price for a brand-new car has slightly decreased. From $48,126 in August 2023 to $47,870 in August 2024.

GoBankingRates, with help form CarEdge, looked at cars that are expected to see a big drop in price.

The price drops are based on each vehicle's:

Market day supply (MDS), which measures the number of days it takes to sell that model

Sales Rate

Inventory

Note: A high MDS suggests an oversupply, officials say.

These Cars Expect To Drop In Price In New York

More Vehicles That May See Price Drops In New York

GoBankingRates also thinks these vehicles will have price drops this fall or in 2025.

2023 Mustang Mach-E

Toyota Camry

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet Bolt

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Leaf

Mazda CX-90

Ioniq 6

Are any of these vehicles that experts think will drop in price among the most stolen cars in New York?

