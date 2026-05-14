Bed Bath & Beyond Making Shocking Comeback In New York

Bed Bath & Beyond is staging a comeback.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and soon closed all of its stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Making A Comeback

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The popular national retailer, which was founded in New Jersey in 1971, is scheduled to return to 98 brick-and-mortar retail stores nationwide. The beloved company is integrating its products into 98 The Container Store locations nationwide.

The partnership between Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store is described as "shop-in-shop" locations. The Container Store is transforming 98 U.S. locations into a combined "The Container Store + Bed Bath & Beyond" format to offer home goods and more.

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The Container Store Clearing Out Space For Bed Bath & Beyond In New York

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The Texas-based company has started clearing out 30 percent of its inventory to make way for Bed Bath & Beyond products. The new format will feature a mix of organization products and home merchandise.

"This is a reset with purpose," Senior vice president of stores at The Container Store, Jen Pape, said in a statement. "We are actively reshaping our stores to make room for what's next. By streamlining select categories today, we're creating the space and flexibility needed to introduce Bed Bath & Beyond products and deliver a more complete home experience for our customers."

Where To Find In New York State/Hudson Valley

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New Yorkers who miss Bed Bath & Beyond should be able to find the combined "The Container Store + Bed Bath & Beyond" co-branded spaces at the following locations.

Yonkers: 48 Market Street, Yonkers, NY 10710

White Plains: 145 Westchester Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

Manhattan: 629 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Huntington: 350 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington, NY 11746

Westbury: 902 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 1153

In nearby New Jersey, you can find The Container Store + Bed Bath & Beyond in Paramus, Bound Brook, Cherry Hill, Livingston, and Princeton.

When Will You Find Bed Bath & Beyond Products?

The Container Store started a chainwide Store Changing" event last month. This month, Bed Bath & Beyond merchandise officially started appearing on shelves as the stores transition into "The Container Store + Bed Bath & Beyond" format.

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