Having a father who works in the food industry, I hear about recalls a lot. These happen for various reasons, and none of them are good.

We've seen an influx of recalls across Upstate New York as of late, and another one has struck the Capital Region and beyond with a product almost everyone uses...

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Rice Recall

On April 4th, 2026, Wegmans issued a recall notice for one of their products. Specifically, it was for Lundberg Organic Jasmine White Rice (UPC Code: 073416- 040281). While checking the rice you may have in your home, look for the following Best By Dates and Lot Codes:

02/01/2027, 260201

02/02/2027, 260202

Luckily, this impacts the Capital region drastically less than the rest of the state. The closest Wegmans is in Westwood, MA or Harrison, NY. The chain has no plans to enter the Albany market any time soon, meaning we are at a much lower risk than the rest of the northeast.

What Happened?

Usually with recalls of this scale, we're given a pretty defined reason, from E. Coli outbreaks to Salmonella. This specific recall was caused by "Possible presence of foreign material", meaning something could have contaminated the rice while in production.

Senior PGA champion Paul Broadhurst pushes a shopping cart carrying his trophy outside of a Wegmans grocery store during a media tour on March 26, 2019 in Rochester, New York. Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images loading...

It's unclear if Wegmans knows the full cause or not, but they're taking this very seriously. Luckily, if you happen to find that you have a package of this rice, you can easily return it for a full refund.

Don't take this lightly! Any recall is sent out for good reason, and when the reasoning is vague, even better to just get it out of your house.

17 Places Impossible to Pronounce Unless You Live in Upstate NY Here is a list of what many would consider 17 of the most mispronounced places in the Capital Region. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

No One Would Believe This is an Upstate Ballpark Where Legends Played Gallery Credit: [Photos by Doug Kerr (CC BY-SA 2.0) – No Changes Made]