A viral video titled “The Future Looks Bright” from GoodWorkMB is making the rounds, and it takes a well-timed jab at how over-the-top television and streaming show intros have become, and has nearly 3 million likes on TikTok.

The video starts familiar enough, rolling through the kinds of logos we all expect to see at the beginning of a series like Netflix, Warner Bros., HBO, and Pixar; pretty standard stuff.

Then it starts to drift.

Suddenly, the “presenting” logos get more and more ridiculous and uncomfortable in a very intentional way, name-checking things like the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and Jared Kushner. It’s awkward, absurd, and that's the point.

When you think it can’t get any better, the intro lands an ideally local punchline with a surprise nod to Discover Schenectady, before closing things out with an unexpected final credit: DJ Mustard.

Yes. That DJ Mustard.

The whole thing is part of the Morning Brew universe and serves as a tongue-in-cheek introduction to Good Work, hosted by Dan Toomey.

If you’ve seen any of GoodWorkMB’s viral “fake business news” videos, you already know it's going to be sharp, self-aware, and just uncomfortable enough to sting.

And honestly, the Schenectady shout-out works. Discover Schenectady is the county’s official tourism promotion agency, and the joke lands because it's not out of the realm of possibility for Discover Schenectady to be involved, but it's just so random.

If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s worth the laugh — especially if you’ve ever muttered, “Who is actually paying for this show?”

