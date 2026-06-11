Summer is the perfect time to get outside, whether you're hiking, gardening, camping, or just spending time in the backyard. But before you head out, there are a few plants in Upstate New York you'll want to keep an eye on.

Poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac can all cause an itchy, uncomfortable rash. The reaction comes from an oily substance called urushiol, which is found throughout these plants. The tricky part is that the rash may not appear until 12 to 72 hours after contact and can last for weeks.

What Is Urushiol?

Urushiol is also surprisingly stubborn. It can stick to clothing, shoes, gardening tools, and even pet fur for months. While dogs and cats usually do not develop a rash, they can carry the oil and accidentally transfer it to people.

If you think you've come into contact with one of these plants, wash the area as soon as possible with soap and lukewarm water. If soap and water are not available, rubbing alcohol or alcohol wipes can help remove the oil. Be sure to clean any tools and bath pets if they've been running through brush.

So how do you spot these plants?

Poison ivy is famous for its clusters of three leaves and can grow as a vine, shrub, or ground cover.

Poison oak looks similar but has leaves that resemble those of an oak tree and are often fuzzier.

Poison sumac typically has seven to 13 leaves arranged in pairs and produces pale colored berries.

Knowing what to look for can help you enjoy the outdoors and avoid an itchy souvenir from your next adventure.