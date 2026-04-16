Wrong Place, Wrong Time

Take a look at these photos and the accompanying video. This is the kind of scene that makes you say, “How did anyone survive that?”

Emergency crews in Troy responded to Spring Avenue near Gregory Court after a large tree came crashing down during heavy storms, trapping a person underneath.

Here's a photo of the home and tree before the incident. Photo: Google Maps Here's a photo of the home and tree before the incident. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Authorities say the man was leaving his home when the tree came down, a true case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nearby Medical Professional Jumped into Action

According to officials, a nearby EMT who was home at the time jumped into action immediately, helping the victim before additional crews arrived. Troy Fire and Police, along with rescue teams and EMS, quickly responded to remove the individual from beneath the massive tree.

Photo: Screengrab from Sidewinder Photography Photo: Screengrab from Sidewinder Photography loading...

The victim was then transported to Albany Medical Center. While there’s no official update on their condition, the fact that they were pulled out and rushed for treatment suggests this could have been much worse.

Lucky to be Alive

Video from Sidewinder Photography shows the tree's sheer size and the damage it caused. The front and side of the home sustained heavy damage, particularly along the roofline, where the tree appears to have slammed directly into the structure.

With storms moving through the Capital Region just before the incident, this serves as another reminder of how quickly conditions can turn dangerous—especially with older trees and strong wind gusts.

Honestly, looking at the damage… this feels like one of those “lucky to be alive” situations.

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