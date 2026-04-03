If you drive in New York, you most likely use E-ZPass without even thinking about it. That little tag on your windshield can help you get through nineteen other states, too.

The real perk is how far it goes. A New York E-ZPass works in twenty states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Florida, Minnesota, and Georgia.

So whether you are heading to the Jersey Shore, up to New England, or all the way down to Florida, you can stay on the same account the whole time.

It is not just for toll booths either. You can use E-ZPass on major bridges and tunnels around New York City, which is a huge time saver. Some airports and parking garages also accept it, making travel days a little smoother.

Another bonus is the savings. E-ZPass users often get lower toll rates compared to people who pay by mail. Plus, you avoid those surprise bills that show up weeks later.

At the end of the day, it is all about convenience. Less waiting, less hassle, and one less thing to think about when you are traveling.